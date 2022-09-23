Investors must take note of MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) performance last week, which was -6.20%.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $1.19, up 1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.225 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. Over the past 52 weeks, ML has traded in a range of $1.17-$11.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -135.50%. With a float of $179.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.31 million.

In an organization with 556 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 196,747. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 135,828 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 3,378,651 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 32,942 for $1.49, making the entire transaction worth $49,008. This insider now owns 18,772,285 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 5.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1516. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2500. Second resistance stands at $1.2900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3550. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0800. The third support level lies at $1.0400 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 289.29 million has total of 242,758K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 171,110 K in contrast with the sum of -177,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,340 K and last quarter income was -23,070 K.