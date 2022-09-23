Investors must take note of Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) performance last week, which was -3.63%.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $46.94, down -1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.99 and dropped to $45.74 before settling in for the closing price of $46.85. Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has traded in a range of $40.72-$65.00.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 88.40%. With a float of $173.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3245 employees.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Webster Financial Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 947,039. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $47.35, taking the stock ownership to the 132,910 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 8,000 for $46.43, making the entire transaction worth $371,447. This insider now owns 152,910 shares in total.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +32.38 while generating a return on equity of 12.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.74 in the near term. At $47.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.99. The third support level lies at $44.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.26 billion has total of 175,834K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,266 M in contrast with the sum of 408,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 634,680 K and last quarter income was 182,310 K.