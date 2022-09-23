Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) volume exceeds 3.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

September 22, 2022, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) trading session started at the price of $6.67, that was -7.50% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.7799 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.67. A 52-week range for JMIA has been $4.47 – $21.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The firm has a total of 4484 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.21.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

There are 99,877K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 616.24 million. As of now, sales total 177,930 K while income totals -226,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,320 K while its last quarter net income were -68,970 K.