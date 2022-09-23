KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.16%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.11, plunging -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.58 and dropped to $16.63 before settling in for the closing price of $16.94. Within the past 52 weeks, BEKE’s price has moved between $7.31 and $25.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

In an organization with 110082 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.59, operating margin of -0.75, and the pretax margin is +1.37.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 70.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.35. Second resistance stands at $17.94. The third major resistance level sits at $18.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.04. The third support level lies at $15.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.96 billion based on 1,191,224K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,672 M and income totals -82,250 K. The company made 2,057 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -278,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.