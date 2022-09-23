Last month’s performance of -0.13% for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) is certainly impressive

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $15.15, down -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.18 and dropped to $15.14 before settling in for the closing price of $15.15. Over the past 52 weeks, AERI has traded in a range of $4.81-$15.37.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 59.50%. With a float of $48.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 376 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.17, operating margin of -23.88, and the pretax margin is -38.23.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.66 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.65) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -38.54 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AERI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

The latest stats from [Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., AERI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was inferior to 1.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AERI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.19. The third major resistance level sits at $15.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.11. The third support level lies at $15.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 752.16 million has total of 49,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 194,130 K in contrast with the sum of -74,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 33,310 K and last quarter income was -19,370 K.