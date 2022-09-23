Last month’s performance of -32.56% for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is certainly impressive

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.18, plunging -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. Within the past 52 weeks, LIDR’s price has moved between $1.16 and $9.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -144.80%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.31 million.

In an organization with 100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.95, operating margin of -2102.93, and the pretax margin is -2161.99.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 15.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 16,084. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 12,093 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 2,434,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 42,968 for $1.55, making the entire transaction worth $66,600. This insider now owns 2,458,509 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2161.99 while generating a return on equity of -32.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

AEye Inc. (LIDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 51.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6284. However, in the short run, AEye Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3533. Second resistance stands at $1.5467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9067. The third support level lies at $0.7133 if the price breaches the second support level.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 191.70 million based on 159,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,010 K and income totals -65,010 K. The company made 710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.