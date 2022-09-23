Last month’s performance of -44.10% for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) stock priced at $1.19, down -0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2195 and dropped to $1.06 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. SDIG’s price has ranged from $1.09 to $35.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.20%. With a float of $19.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 999,999. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 602,409 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 602,409 shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s (SDIG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.0934. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1863 in the near term. At $1.2827, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3458. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0268, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9637. The third support level lies at $0.8673 if the price breaches the second support level.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 58.63 million, the company has a total of 48,306K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,920 K while annual income is -11,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,180 K while its latest quarter income was -16,700 K.