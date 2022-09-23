Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) to new highs

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) stock priced at $0.1395, up 5.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.1343 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. GMBL’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.50%. With a float of $31.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.92 million.

The firm has a total of 299 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.84, operating margin of -132.80, and the pretax margin is -179.84.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 18,835. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 3,403,334 shares.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -157.13 while generating a return on equity of -61.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Esports Entertainment Group Inc., GMBL], we can find that recorded value of 15.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 264.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 157.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4177, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3294. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1534. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1595. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1691. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1377, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1281. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1220.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.19 million, the company has a total of 40,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,780 K while annual income is -26,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,700 K while its latest quarter income was -63,570 K.