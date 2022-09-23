Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) to new highs

September 22, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) trading session started at the price of $35.98, that was -5.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.98 and dropped to $34.32 before settling in for the closing price of $36.30. A 52-week range for EXAS has been $34.16 – $106.27.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 77.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.20%. With a float of $175.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

The firm has a total of 6420 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exact Sciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 46,366. In this transaction Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of this company sold 984 shares at a rate of $47.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 4,608 for $45.14, making the entire transaction worth $208,005. This insider now owns 60,318 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exact Sciences Corporation, EXAS], we can find that recorded value of 2.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.54. The third major resistance level sits at $37.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.13.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are 176,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.33 billion. As of now, sales total 1,767 M while income totals -595,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 521,640 K while its last quarter net income were -166,060 K.