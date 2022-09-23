LKQ Corporation (LKQ) volume exceeds 1.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

September 22, 2022, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) trading session started at the price of $48.25, that was -1.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.46 and dropped to $47.13 before settling in for the closing price of $48.33. A 52-week range for LKQ has been $42.36 – $60.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.90%. With a float of $273.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46000 employees.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LKQ Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 88,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,617 shares at a rate of $54.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $54.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,820,418. This insider now owns 136,901 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.02) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Looking closely at LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.62. However, in the short run, LKQ Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.22. Second resistance stands at $49.01. The third major resistance level sits at $49.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.56.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

There are 274,390K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.06 billion. As of now, sales total 13,089 M while income totals 1,091 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,341 M while its last quarter net income were 420,000 K.