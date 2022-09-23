Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) posted a -17.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.39, plunging -8.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $4.88 before settling in for the closing price of $5.37. Within the past 52 weeks, NVTS’s price has moved between $3.51 and $22.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -701.60%. With a float of $112.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 19.60%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Looking closely at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.28. However, in the short run, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.26. Second resistance stands at $5.63. The third major resistance level sits at $5.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 755.55 million based on 125,701K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,740 K and income totals -152,690 K. The company made 8,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.