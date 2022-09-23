NIO Inc. (NIO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.51, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.18 and dropped to $18.09 before settling in for the closing price of $18.30. Within the past 52 weeks, NIO’s price has moved between $11.67 and $44.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.70%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.63 billion.

In an organization with 15204 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 37.50%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

NIO Inc. (NIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 46.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 60.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.64. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.99. Second resistance stands at $19.63. The third major resistance level sits at $20.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.81.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.72 billion based on 1,669,006K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,671 M and income totals -625,450 K. The company made 1,537 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -399,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.