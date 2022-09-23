No matter how cynical the overall market is, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) performance over the last week is recorded -5.54%

On September 22, 2022, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) opened at $2.55,. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $2.52 before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. Price fluctuations for ADMA have ranged from $1.01 to $2.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.60% at the time writing. With a float of $175.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.35 million.

The firm has a total of 527 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,128,444 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 100,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 2,137,616 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ADMA Biologics Inc., ADMA], we can find that recorded value of 4.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.64. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.44.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

There are currently 196,357K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 514.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,940 K according to its annual income of -71,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,910 K and its income totaled -13,760 K.