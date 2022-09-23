No matter how cynical the overall market is DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) performance over the last week is recorded -12.12%

September 22, 2022, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) trading session started at the price of $40.69, that was -5.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.02 and dropped to $38.70 before settling in for the closing price of $41.00. A 52-week range for DOCN has been $30.05 – $133.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.40%. With a float of $69.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.50 million.

In an organization with 786 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 81,551. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 1,774 shares at a rate of $45.97, taking the stock ownership to the 100,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $50.00, making the entire transaction worth $250,000. This insider now owns 34,760 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.58. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.31. Second resistance stands at $41.82. The third major resistance level sits at $42.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.67.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

There are 96,930K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.99 billion. As of now, sales total 428,560 K while income totals -19,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 133,880 K while its last quarter net income were -6,190 K.