No matter how cynical the overall market is, FMC Corporation (FMC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.99%

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $106.12, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $108.04 and dropped to $105.165 before settling in for the closing price of $105.70. Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has traded in a range of $87.42-$140.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.40%. With a float of $124.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.63, operating margin of +23.41, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of FMC Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 119,780. In this transaction Corporate Controller of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $119.78, taking the stock ownership to the 11,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 2,181 for $123.65, making the entire transaction worth $269,681. This insider now owns 12,722 shares in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.91 while generating a return on equity of 26.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to 45.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FMC Corporation’s (FMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 184.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

Looking closely at FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corporation’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.35. However, in the short run, FMC Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.43. Second resistance stands at $109.67. The third major resistance level sits at $111.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.68.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.80 billion has total of 125,959K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,045 M in contrast with the sum of 736,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,452 M and last quarter income was 134,200 K.