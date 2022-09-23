No matter how cynical the overall market is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) performance over the last week is recorded -5.75%

On September 22, 2022, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) opened at $2.88, higher 2.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.79 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Price fluctuations for DNA have ranged from $2.09 to $15.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.10% at the time writing. With a float of $830.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 641 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of -582.43, and the pretax margin is -585.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -583.12 while generating a return on equity of -243.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) saw its 5-day average volume 25.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 21.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.01 in the near term. At $3.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

There are currently 1,784,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 313,840 K according to its annual income of -1,830 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 144,620 K and its income totaled -668,830 K.