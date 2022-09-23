No matter how cynical the overall market is Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) performance over the last week is recorded -6.37%

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.62, plunging -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. Within the past 52 weeks, HLMN’s price has moved between $7.64 and $12.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -117.90%. With a float of $192.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4212 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +2.77, and the pretax margin is -3.51.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Tools & Accessories industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 104,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 17,207 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 12,347,733 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $123,477,330. This insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.69 while generating a return on equity of -4.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

The latest stats from [Hillman Solutions Corp., HLMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.28 million was superior to 1.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.02.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.45 billion based on 194,359K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,426 M and income totals -38,330 K. The company made 394,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.