Now that Health Catalyst Inc.’s volume has hit 1.25 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

September 22, 2022, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) trading session started at the price of $9.96, that was -7.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.0651 and dropped to $9.11 before settling in for the closing price of $10.04. A 52-week range for HCAT has been $9.89 – $54.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.90%. With a float of $53.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 728 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of -47.09, and the pretax margin is -66.18.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Health Catalyst Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 7,122. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 648 shares at a rate of $10.99, taking the stock ownership to the 55,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 90,750 for $10.99, making the entire transaction worth $996,970. This insider now owns 703,062 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -63.33 while generating a return on equity of -38.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.87 in the near term. At $10.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.96.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

There are 54,723K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 539.03 million. As of now, sales total 241,930 K while income totals -153,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,630 K while its last quarter net income were -33,430 K.