Now that Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s volume has hit 1.76 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 22, 2022, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) opened at $3.06, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.225 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. Price fluctuations for HYLN have ranged from $2.69 to $9.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -119.00% at the time writing. With a float of $110.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 19.40%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 801.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.23 in the near term. At $3.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.88.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

There are currently 173,568K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 560.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 200 K according to its annual income of -96,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170 K and its income totaled -33,480 K.