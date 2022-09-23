Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is -47.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.34, plunging -8.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3661 and dropped to $0.271 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Within the past 52 weeks, OTMO’s price has moved between $0.34 and $6.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -68.90%. With a float of $93.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 128 workers is very important to gauge.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 29.67%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

The latest stats from [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.35 million was inferior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6462. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3606. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4109. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4557. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2655, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2207. The third support level lies at $0.1704 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.46 million based on 133,007K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,720 K and income totals -30,930 K. The company made 1,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -65,641 K in sales during its previous quarter.