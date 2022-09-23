Ouster Inc. (OUST) volume exceeds 3.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) stock priced at $1.00, up 3.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. OUST’s price has ranged from $0.99 to $7.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.00%. With a float of $119.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 278 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 3,818. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,108 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,349,390 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,499 for $1.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,070. This insider now owns 1,611,151 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ouster Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Looking closely at Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST), its last 5-days average volume was 2.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 4.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9879. However, in the short run, Ouster Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0633. Second resistance stands at $1.1067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8233.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 199.50 million, the company has a total of 181,720K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,580 K while annual income is -93,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,330 K while its latest quarter income was -28,000 K.