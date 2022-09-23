Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 871,500 K

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) on September 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.47, plunging -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.405 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, PBI’s price has moved between $2.47 and $8.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.80%. With a float of $161.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 11500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +4.23, and the pretax margin is -0.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Business Equipment & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 134.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

The latest stats from [Pitney Bowes Inc., PBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.96 million was superior to 1.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.53. The third major resistance level sits at $2.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.31.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 428.99 million based on 173,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,674 M and income totals -1,350 K. The company made 871,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.