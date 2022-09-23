Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,076 M

On September 22, 2022, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) opened at $10.74, lower -3.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.93 and dropped to $10.27 before settling in for the closing price of $10.84. Price fluctuations for XM have ranged from $10.74 to $48.28 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 41.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -278.50% at the time writing. With a float of $147.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $582.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4808 workers is very important to gauge.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 19.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

The latest stats from [Qualtrics International Inc., XM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.2 million was inferior to 1.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.23. The third major resistance level sits at $11.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.55.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

There are currently 581,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,076 M according to its annual income of -1,059 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 356,370 K and its income totaled -279,250 K.