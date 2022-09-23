Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 20 Days SMA touches -2.94%: The odds favor the bear

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $121.37, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.75 and dropped to $120.40 before settling in for the closing price of $121.77. Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has traded in a range of $121.73-$174.16.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 7.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.20%. With a float of $115.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.38, operating margin of +22.65, and the pretax margin is +24.09.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 250,040. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $125.02, taking the stock ownership to the 23,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $136.04, making the entire transaction worth $272,080. This insider now owns 23,933 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.29) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.43 while generating a return on equity of 30.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.72% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.02, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.06 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.26 in the near term. At $125.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $127.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.56.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.27 billion has total of 116,606K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,788 M in contrast with the sum of 1,995 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,453 M and last quarter income was 234,000 K.