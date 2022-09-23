Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is -32.92% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 22, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) opened at $0.12, lower -3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for RMED have ranged from $0.13 to $3.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.10% at the time writing. With a float of $53.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.33 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -6990.91, operating margin of -133027.27, and the pretax margin is -123895.45.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ra Medical Systems Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 7,032. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 2,684 shares at a rate of $2.62, taking the stock ownership to the 23,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 8,149 for $2.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,350. This insider now owns 66,721 shares in total.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -123913.64 while generating a return on equity of -156.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 313.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 22.87 million. That was better than the volume of 5.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (RMED) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1833, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5366. However, in the short run, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1334. Second resistance stands at $0.1407. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1524. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1144, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1027. The third support level lies at $0.0954 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Key Stats

There are currently 54,515K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -25,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -8,450 K.