Recent developments with Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.86 cents.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $19.96, down -4.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.12 and dropped to $19.08 before settling in for the closing price of $20.16. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has traded in a range of $15.89-$27.17.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 208.00%. With a float of $85.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 82000 workers is very important to gauge.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 168,371. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 8,087 shares at a rate of $20.82, taking the stock ownership to the 36,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director sold 8,869 for $24.00, making the entire transaction worth $212,856. This insider now owns 438,326 shares in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.74) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.63% during the next five years compared to 42.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

The latest stats from [Bloomin’ Brands Inc., BLMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was inferior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.51. The third major resistance level sits at $20.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.43. The third support level lies at $17.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.73 billion has total of 89,297K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,122 M in contrast with the sum of 215,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,125 M and last quarter income was -63,640 K.