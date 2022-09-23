Recent developments with NCR Corporation (NCR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.52 cents.

On September 22, 2022, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) opened at $21.78, lower -1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.93 and dropped to $21.34 before settling in for the closing price of $21.99. Price fluctuations for NCR have ranged from $21.64 to $45.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 296.90% at the time writing. With a float of $131.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.60 million.

In an organization with 38000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.17, operating margin of +8.64, and the pretax margin is +3.97.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NCR Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 916,464. In this transaction EVP, Product and Service Ops of this company sold 21,712 shares at a rate of $42.21, taking the stock ownership to the 56,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Executive VP, Global Sales sold 11,988 for $41.58, making the entire transaction worth $498,461. This insider now owns 72,587 shares in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.61) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.36 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -17.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NCR Corporation (NCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.44 million. That was better than the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, NCR Corporation’s (NCR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.77. However, in the short run, NCR Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.93. Second resistance stands at $22.22. The third major resistance level sits at $22.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.04. The third support level lies at $20.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Key Stats

There are currently 136,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,156 M according to its annual income of 97,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,997 M and its income totaled 41,000 K.