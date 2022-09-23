Recent developments with Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.46 cents.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $229.02, down -2.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $230.87 and dropped to $224.25 before settling in for the closing price of $231.06. Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has traded in a range of $190.08-$354.99.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.10%. With a float of $115.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.80, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +21.82.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 303,717. In this transaction VP and Chief IP Counsel of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $253.10, taking the stock ownership to the 4,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 664 for $217.75, making the entire transaction worth $144,583. This insider now owns 1,576 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.38) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +19.38 while generating a return on equity of 79.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.77% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.23.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $258.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $229.16 in the near term. At $233.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $235.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $222.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $220.09. The third support level lies at $215.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.77 billion has total of 115,435K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,997 M in contrast with the sum of 1,358 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,969 M and last quarter income was 297,900 K.