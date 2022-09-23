Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) average volume reaches $859.58K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $0.90, down -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Over the past 52 weeks, RKLY has traded in a range of $0.90-$10.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -161.80%. With a float of $97.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.34 million.

The firm has a total of 302 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -95.49, operating margin of -1409.38, and the pretax margin is -2029.01.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is 14.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 197,370. In this transaction Director of this company bought 47,060 shares at a rate of $4.19, taking the stock ownership to the 22,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,098 for $3.90, making the entire transaction worth $19,882. This insider now owns 473,067 shares in total.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2045.70 while generating a return on equity of -123.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -161.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s (RKLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, RKLY], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s (RKLY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7141, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1606. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9237. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9569. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9937. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8537, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8169. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7837.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.63 million has total of 129,940K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,210 K in contrast with the sum of -168,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,510 K and last quarter income was -121,840 K.