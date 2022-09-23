Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) average volume reaches $1.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On September 22, 2022, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) opened at $94.90, lower -3.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.59 and dropped to $92.44 before settling in for the closing price of $95.39. Price fluctuations for SPOT have ranged from $89.03 to $305.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 26.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 94.30% at the time writing. With a float of $140.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6617 employees.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.24%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.65) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Looking closely at Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.23.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.41. However, in the short run, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.55. Second resistance stands at $96.64. The third major resistance level sits at $97.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.25.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

There are currently 190,213K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,438 M according to its annual income of -40,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,048 M and its income totaled -133,030 K.