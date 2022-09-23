Talkspace Inc. (TALK) is expecting -41.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $0.8421, up 22.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, TALK has traded in a range of $0.82-$4.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -179.40%. With a float of $154.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 496 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.57, operating margin of -82.63, and the pretax margin is -55.15.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Talkspace Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 9,500. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 539,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 32,641 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $36,081. This insider now owns 135,953 shares in total.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -55.20 while generating a return on equity of -23.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Talkspace Inc.’s (TALK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 1.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Talkspace Inc.’s (TALK) raw stochastic average was set at 17.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4831, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5661. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1100 in the near term. At $1.2000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6500.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 170.80 million has total of 158,182K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 113,670 K in contrast with the sum of -62,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,840 K and last quarter income was 23,020 K.