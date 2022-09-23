TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) 20 Days SMA touches -12.08%: The odds favor the bear

On September 22, 2022, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) opened at $6.22, lower -3.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.225 and dropped to $5.98 before settling in for the closing price of $6.29. Price fluctuations for TGTX have ranged from $3.48 to $35.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 113.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $133.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 173 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.19, operating margin of -5154.28, and the pretax margin is -5204.08.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 561,586. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 30,671 shares at a rate of $18.31, taking the stock ownership to the 10,988,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CFO, Secretary and Treasurer sold 9,653 for $18.31, making the entire transaction worth $176,746. This insider now owns 568,483 shares in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -5204.08 while generating a return on equity of -92.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 135.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Looking closely at TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. However, in the short run, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.22. Second resistance stands at $6.34. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.73.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

There are currently 145,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 951.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,690 K according to its annual income of -348,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 590 K and its income totaled -40,510 K.