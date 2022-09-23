Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) 20 Days SMA touches -12.08%: The odds favor the bear

September 22, 2022, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) trading session started at the price of $3.62, that was -7.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.28 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. A 52-week range for TTSH has been $2.70 – $8.19.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 456.00%. With a float of $35.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.89 million.

The firm has a total of 1247 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.20, operating margin of +5.78, and the pretax margin is +5.38.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tile Shop Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 19,937. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,375 shares at a rate of $4.56, taking the stock ownership to the 205,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03, when Company’s Director bought 266 for $7.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,030. This insider now owns 3,384 shares in total.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.99 while generating a return on equity of 11.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 456.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tile Shop Holdings Inc., TTSH], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s (TTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.68.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Key Stats

There are 52,257K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 171.50 million. As of now, sales total 370,700 K while income totals 14,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,600 K while its last quarter net income were 6,910 K.