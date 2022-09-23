Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,133 M

A new trading day began on September 22, 2022, with Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) stock priced at $21.09, down -4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.24 and dropped to $20.19 before settling in for the closing price of $21.27. MODG’s price has ranged from $17.78 to $31.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 29.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 235.10%. With a float of $152.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24800 workers is very important to gauge.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

The latest stats from [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.88 million was superior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.65. The third major resistance level sits at $22.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.93 billion, the company has a total of 184,770K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,133 M while annual income is 321,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,116 M while its latest quarter income was 105,400 K.