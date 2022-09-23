Traeger Inc. (COOK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.70% last month.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $2.82, down -0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.905 and dropped to $2.77 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has traded in a range of $2.52-$23.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -394.00%. With a float of $105.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 850 employees.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Traeger Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 173,691. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 58,221 shares at a rate of $2.98, taking the stock ownership to the 8,974,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,423 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $29,236. This insider now owns 8,916,500 shares in total.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) raw stochastic average was set at 8.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.92 in the near term. At $2.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. The third support level lies at $2.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 348.03 million has total of 118,237K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 785,550 K in contrast with the sum of -88,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 200,270 K and last quarter income was -132,280 K.