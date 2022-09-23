United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) is expecting 13.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $34.02, down -0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.22 and dropped to $33.04 before settling in for the closing price of $33.98. Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has traded in a range of $27.85-$39.32.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.00%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.61 million.

The firm has a total of 2822 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 14,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $28.20, taking the stock ownership to the 13,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 5,000 for $35.11, making the entire transaction worth $175,550. This insider now owns 242,222 shares in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +36.29 while generating a return on equity of 12.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.82. The third major resistance level sits at $35.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.87.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.53 billion has total of 105,981K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 736,610 K in contrast with the sum of 269,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 220,840 K and last quarter income was 66,840 K.