Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.92% last month.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) kicked off on September 22, 2022, at the price of $0.42, up 1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4324 and dropped to $0.411 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has traded in a range of $0.42-$3.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $137.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.23 million.

In an organization with 65 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 6,579. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,706 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 983,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,923 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $5,243. This insider now owns 661,213 shares in total.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s (UBX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6595, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9394. However, in the short run, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4395. Second resistance stands at $0.4466. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4609. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4038. The third support level lies at $0.3967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.66 million has total of 69,651K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,784 K in contrast with the sum of -60,725 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 236 K and last quarter income was -13,137 K.