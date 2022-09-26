$1.36M in average volume shows that Lilium N.V. (LILM) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) stock priced at $1.89, up 4.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.01 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. LILM’s price has ranged from $1.86 to $11.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.40%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lilium N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11646.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was better than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7775. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0500. Second resistance stands at $2.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7300. The third support level lies at $1.6500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 547.40 million, the company has a total of 285,283K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 60 K while annual income is -486,290 K.