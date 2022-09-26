1.92% volatility in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) last month: This is a red flag warning

September 23, 2022, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) trading session started at the price of $5.875, that was -1.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.79 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. A 52-week range for SIRI has been $5.69 – $6.85.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 916.90%. With a float of $663.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 2,755,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 408,274 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 791,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 40,793 for $6.51, making the entire transaction worth $265,562. This insider now owns 1,111,973 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.29% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 13.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.87 in the near term. At $5.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.67.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are 3,894,220K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 22.86 billion. As of now, sales total 8,696 M while income totals 1,314 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,253 M while its last quarter net income were 292,000 K.