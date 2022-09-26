3.55% volatility in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) last month: This is a red flag warning

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $2.52, down -9.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has traded in a range of $2.24-$4.50.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 1.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 142.60%. With a float of $373.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 64 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.37, operating margin of +96.42, and the pretax margin is +77.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.90%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +78.74 while generating a return on equity of 8.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -5.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYMT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.49 in the near term. At $2.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 989.59 million has total of 381,249K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 206,870 K in contrast with the sum of 193,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 68,020 K and last quarter income was -71,900 K.