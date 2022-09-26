3.56% volatility in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 23, 2022, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) opened at $59.69, lower -5.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.07 and dropped to $58.04 before settling in for the closing price of $61.88. Price fluctuations for OXY have ranged from $26.05 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 20.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 113.30% at the time writing. With a float of $922.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.20 million.

In an organization with 11678 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 32,106,260. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 538,020 shares at a rate of $59.67, taking the stock ownership to the 188,366,460 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,668,274 for $58.81, making the entire transaction worth $98,117,721. This insider now owns 187,828,440 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.18% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 29.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.20. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.85. Second resistance stands at $60.98. The third major resistance level sits at $61.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

There are currently 937,191K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 57.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,956 M according to its annual income of 2,322 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,676 M and its income totaled 3,755 M.