4.74% percent quarterly performance for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $2.54, down -8.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.55 and dropped to $2.41 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has traded in a range of $2.12-$3.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.00%. With a float of $748.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.20 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16643 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of +1.20, and the pretax margin is +0.93.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.72 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -12.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Looking closely at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. However, in the short run, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.52. Second resistance stands at $2.60. The third major resistance level sits at $2.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.91 billion has total of 1,340,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,334 M in contrast with the sum of 157,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,494 M and last quarter income was 92,020 K.