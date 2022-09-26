8.51% volatility in Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $4.17, down -13.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.273 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has traded in a range of $4.33-$19.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.20%. With a float of $101.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

In an organization with 446 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 25.26%, while institutional ownership is 34.50%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78 and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.04 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.19. Second resistance stands at $4.59. The third major resistance level sits at $4.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 592.98 million has total of 135,381K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,157 K in contrast with the sum of -63,092 K annual income.