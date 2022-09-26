A major move is in the offing as Dana Incorporated (DAN) market cap hits 1.87 billion

A new trading day began on September 23, 2022, with Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) stock priced at $12.72, down -7.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.78 and dropped to $11.805 before settling in for the closing price of $13.07. DAN’s price has ranged from $13.01 to $25.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 728.10%. With a float of $142.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.40 million.

The firm has a total of 41300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.11, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +2.73.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 138,635. In this transaction Pres, Light Veh Drive Systems of this company bought 8,500 shares at a rate of $16.31, taking the stock ownership to the 9,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies sold 26,504 for $23.56, making the entire transaction worth $624,499. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 728.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.08% during the next five years compared to -20.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dana Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dana Incorporated, DAN], we can find that recorded value of 1.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.19. The third major resistance level sits at $13.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.68.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.87 billion, the company has a total of 143,353K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,945 M while annual income is 197,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,586 M while its latest quarter income was 8,000 K.