A major move is in the offing as Euronav NV (EURN) market cap hits 3.38 billion

September 23, 2022, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) trading session started at the price of $17.17, that was -6.74% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.17 and dropped to $16.39 before settling in for the closing price of $17.94. A 52-week range for EURN has been $7.91 – $19.16.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -160.90%. With a float of $122.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Euronav NV stocks. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 26.52%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Euronav NV (EURN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.14. Second resistance stands at $17.54. The third major resistance level sits at $17.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.58.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are 201,680K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.38 billion. As of now, sales total 445,090 K while income totals -338,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 148,690 K while its last quarter net income were -4,900 K.