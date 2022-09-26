A major move is in the offing as NIKE Inc. (NKE) market cap hits 154.58 billion

September 23, 2022, NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) trading session started at the price of $96.92, that was -1.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.54 and dropped to $95.34 before settling in for the closing price of $98.55. A 52-week range for NKE has been $97.83 – $179.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.50%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 79100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +14.21.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NIKE Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NIKE Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 671,673. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 5,922 shares at a rate of $113.42, taking the stock ownership to the 75,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s EVP: CFO sold 4,139 for $113.42, making the entire transaction worth $469,445. This insider now owns 56,539 shares in total.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 43.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.44% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NIKE Inc. (NKE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.03 million, its volume of 8.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.19.

During the past 100 days, NIKE Inc.’s (NKE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.93 in the near term. At $98.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.53.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Key Stats

There are 1,568,556K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 154.58 billion. As of now, sales total 46,710 M while income totals 6,046 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,234 M while its last quarter net income were 1,439 M.