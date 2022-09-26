Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is -32.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 23, 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) opened at $6.81, lower -5.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.91 and dropped to $6.41 before settling in for the closing price of $6.90. Price fluctuations for ADPT have ranged from $5.95 to $39.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -32.50% at the time writing. With a float of $140.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 858 employees.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 192,589. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of this company sold 17,540 shares at a rate of $10.98, taking the stock ownership to the 145,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,300 for $10.47, making the entire transaction worth $24,081. This insider now owns 119,768 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.80 in the near term. At $7.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.11. The third support level lies at $5.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are currently 142,873K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 985.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,340 K according to its annual income of -207,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,660 K and its income totaled -52,050 K.