Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) on September 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.284, plunging -8.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.262 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, AGRX’s price has moved between $0.28 and $42.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -26.00%. With a float of $198.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.46 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 1.58%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 22,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 64,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,734,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $4,874,376. This insider now owns 21,654,485 shares in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$6) by -$2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agile Therapeutics Inc., AGRX], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s (AGRX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 189.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4812, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.9178. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2981. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3181. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2601, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2421. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2221.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 61.34 million based on 39,023K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,100 K and income totals -74,890 K. The company made 2,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.