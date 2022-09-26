BlackBerry Limited (BB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -19.14% last month.

September 23, 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) trading session started at the price of $5.14, that was -3.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.205 and dropped to $5.00 before settling in for the closing price of $5.24. A 52-week range for BB has been $4.70 – $12.39.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -11.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.10%. With a float of $566.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $576.88 million.

In an organization with 3325 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackBerry Limited stocks. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 68,770. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 12,391 shares at a rate of $5.55, taking the stock ownership to the 26,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 68,519 for $5.70, making the entire transaction worth $390,558. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackBerry Limited (BB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.18. Second resistance stands at $5.30. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.89. The third support level lies at $4.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are 577,416K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.03 billion. As of now, sales total 718,000 K while income totals 12,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 168,000 K while its last quarter net income were -181,000 K.