Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -18.09% last month.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) kicked off on September 23, 2022, at the price of $3.50, down -10.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.2888 before settling in for the closing price of $3.75. Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has traded in a range of $1.45-$6.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.10%. With a float of $101.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 40.12%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.28) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.47 in the near term. At $3.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. The third support level lies at $3.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 766.67 million has total of 152,495K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 245,300 K in contrast with the sum of -193,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,300 K and last quarter income was -165,300 K.